Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him

During an interview with Conan O'Brien on his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend (recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike), Liam Neeson, 71, reminisced about the time he and Ewan McGregor, 52, fully embraced their roles on the set of 1999's Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

Neeson fondly recalled how they instinctively began making lightsaber noises the moment they wielded their intergalactic weapons for a scene.

"George [Lucas] said, 'Uh, let's cut there. Boys, we can add that in later,' " Neeson joked.

Of his and Ewan’s response, he said, " 'Yeah, of course. We knew that,' " before making the sounds again.

"That's hilarious. I wish they had left that in — wouldn't that be so great?" said O'Brien, 60, miming the lightsaber noises and combat gestures himself. "You two just spitting at each other. That would be so, so funny-looking."

In The Phantom Menace, Neeson portrayed Qui-Gon Jinn, the mentor of Ewan McGregor's character, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Taken star later made cameo voice appearances as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Qui-Gon Jinn met his demise at the conclusion of The Phantom Menace during a duel with Darth Maul, a Sith apprentice played by Ray Park.

Before his death, Qui-Gon made a solemn request of Obi-Wan, asking him to take on Anakin Skywalker as a Jedi apprentice.