Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

file footage


During an interview with Conan O'Brien on his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend (recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike), Liam Neeson, 71, reminisced about the time he and Ewan McGregor, 52, fully embraced their roles on the set of 1999's Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

Neeson fondly recalled how they instinctively began making lightsaber noises the moment they wielded their intergalactic weapons for a scene.

"George [Lucas] said, 'Uh, let's cut there. Boys, we can add that in later,' " Neeson joked.

Of his and Ewan’s response, he said, " 'Yeah, of course. We knew that,' " before making the sounds again.

"That's hilarious. I wish they had left that in — wouldn't that be so great?" said O'Brien, 60, miming the lightsaber noises and combat gestures himself. "You two just spitting at each other. That would be so, so funny-looking."

In The Phantom Menace, Neeson portrayed Qui-Gon Jinn, the mentor of Ewan McGregor's character, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Taken star later made cameo voice appearances as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Qui-Gon Jinn met his demise at the conclusion of The Phantom Menace during a duel with Darth Maul, a Sith apprentice played by Ray Park.

Before his death, Qui-Gon made a solemn request of Obi-Wan, asking him to take on Anakin Skywalker as a Jedi apprentice. 

