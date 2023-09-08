 
Friday, September 08, 2023
King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen

King Charles III is honoring the life of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

The former Prince of Wales, who took over the throne in 2022, expressed his 'great affection' for Her Majesty in a heartfelt note.

Turning to the official account of the Royal Family, the King spoke: “In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” King Charles said in the statement.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added.


Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral in September last year after a long reign of 70 years. After her demise, heir King Charles took over the throne alongside wife Camilla.

