 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence

Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in 2001 and 2003 in his Hollywood Hills home. His lawyer has now opened up about the decision and shared his candid thoughts on the case.

The legal attorney for actor Danny, who rose to fame in the '90s playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, has said that the actor's legal case is not over yet as they will file for a review in court.

One of the actor's attorneys, Shawn Holley, said, "There are loopholes in the decision, and a team of appellate lawyers reviewing this trial found several constitutional and evidentiary issues in the court's verdict."

According to eonline.com, Shawn continued that the verdict was not supported by the evidence, stressing that his client didn't commit the crime for which he had been convicted.

He added, "The appellate lawyers—the best and brightest in the country—think that these convictions will be overturned."

The 47-year-old actor was convicted in June for his crimes. 

Danny Masterson's acting career has already suffered from the accusations, as he was removed from the Netflix series The Ranch when accusations first surfaced against him in 2017. 

More From Entertainment:

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed
Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider

Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider
Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs

Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs
Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case

Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case
Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'
King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen video

King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen
Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection video

Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades
King Charles was 'convinced' Prince Harry was 'girl' ahead of birth video

King Charles was 'convinced' Prince Harry was 'girl' ahead of birth
Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report

Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report
Princess Diana knew it was a 'wonder' she became pregnant with Prince Harry video

Princess Diana knew it was a 'wonder' she became pregnant with Prince Harry
Tom Hardy stuns fans with unusual accent in upcoming film 'The Bikeriders'

Tom Hardy stuns fans with unusual accent in upcoming film 'The Bikeriders'