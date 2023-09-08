Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence

Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in 2001 and 2003 in his Hollywood Hills home. His lawyer has now opened up about the decision and shared his candid thoughts on the case.



The legal attorney for actor Danny, who rose to fame in the '90s playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, has said that the actor's legal case is not over yet as they will file for a review in court.

One of the actor's attorneys, Shawn Holley, said, "There are loopholes in the decision, and a team of appellate lawyers reviewing this trial found several constitutional and evidentiary issues in the court's verdict."

According to eonline.com, Shawn continued that the verdict was not supported by the evidence, stressing that his client didn't commit the crime for which he had been convicted.

He added, "The appellate lawyers—the best and brightest in the country—think that these convictions will be overturned."

The 47-year-old actor was convicted in June for his crimes.

Danny Masterson's acting career has already suffered from the accusations, as he was removed from the Netflix series The Ranch when accusations first surfaced against him in 2017.