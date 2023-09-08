 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency
Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency

Kardashian clan has a heavy presence on the internet. Trends, racy photos and promotions, their mega-popularity thrives on social media.

But in Kourtney's tough time, the family has kept private their love and support for her after emergency fetal surgery.

Describing the atmosphere, a bird chirped to Us Weekly, "The Kardashians are used to putting most of their lives out there in the public eye. However, there are certain times when things are far more personal such as this situation," adding, "Kourtney's entire family has been around her and Travis, supporting them in every way they can."

The source explained that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner "don't necessarily feel the need to show their support on social media when it's more important to them to support her in real life," adding, "They're so grateful she's OK and that she has an amazing husband who hasn't left her side."

On Wednesday, Kourtney and Travis Barker shared their thoughts on the near-death experience of their yet-to-born baby boy.

Sharing the close-call on Instagram, the 44-year-old in her final trimester said, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

While the Blink-182 drummer penned on Twitter, "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well," he continued. "I want to say thank you for all the support," noting that the paused European tour of the band, which kicked off in April, will resume on Friday.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian taking rest with Travis Barker by her side after fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian taking rest with Travis Barker by her side after fetal surgery
Freddie Mercury's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' piano auctioned off for THIS whooping sum

Freddie Mercury's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' piano auctioned off for THIS whooping sum

Zach Bryan reveals why he gets arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan reveals why he gets arrested in Oklahoma
Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence video

Danny Masterson's attorney plans legal review amidst 30-year prison sentence
Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck, one shocking common 'red flag' revealed
Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider

Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider
Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs

Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs
Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case

Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case
Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'
King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen video

King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen
Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection video

Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades