Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency

Kardashian clan has a heavy presence on the internet. Trends, racy photos and promotions, their mega-popularity thrives on social media.

But in Kourtney's tough time, the family has kept private their love and support for her after emergency fetal surgery.

Describing the atmosphere, a bird chirped to Us Weekly, "The Kardashians are used to putting most of their lives out there in the public eye. However, there are certain times when things are far more personal such as this situation," adding, "Kourtney's entire family has been around her and Travis, supporting them in every way they can."

The source explained that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner "don't necessarily feel the need to show their support on social media when it's more important to them to support her in real life," adding, "They're so grateful she's OK and that she has an amazing husband who hasn't left her side."

On Wednesday, Kourtney and Travis Barker shared their thoughts on the near-death experience of their yet-to-born baby boy.

Sharing the close-call on Instagram, the 44-year-old in her final trimester said, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

While the Blink-182 drummer penned on Twitter, "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well," he continued. "I want to say thank you for all the support," noting that the paused European tour of the band, which kicked off in April, will resume on Friday.