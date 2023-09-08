Doja Cat enters 'Karen era' with Victoria Secret Fashion Show

Doja Cat openly expressed her strong disapproval of the revealing black gown she donned at the recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the singer didn't hold back in criticizing the dress she wore on the pink carpet, citing discomfort as the primary issue.

"It’s crazy when you got a dress on and your whole vagina is out the whole night and the straps on the dress pull ur tits all the way down to your knees and all you asked for was a slip dress but i disgress,” she vented via Twitter. She humorously added that this marked her "ranting era," humorously dubbing it her "karen era."

The 27-year-old artist went into vivid detail, describing how the dress had an integrated panty that caused an uncomfortable sensation. She humorously remarked, "A bitch never thought she could get man handled by a piece of fabric. The panty on this contraption took me under the bleachers and ransacked my s–t."

Despite her candid critique of the dress, Doja Cat took to Instagram to showcase her outfit. Posing against a silver backdrop, the artist, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, proudly displayed her attire. Her ensemble featured a daring backless design with an integrated thong bearing the Victoria's Secret logo.

She complemented the look with black kitten heels, a sparkling diamond choker, and clear sunglasses. Notably, she had shaved off her eyebrows to achieve a striking icy makeup look, which included blue eyeshadow, bold black eyeliner, and defined brown lip liner. She even sported a gap between her front teeth.



Among the other notable figures gracing the pink carpet were Emily Ratajkowski, Candice Swanepoel, Naomi Campbell, and Priyanka Chopra.