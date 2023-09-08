Nicole Kidman unveils unrecognizable look in upcoming series 'Expats': Pic

Nicole Kidman is undergoing a remarkable transformation in her upcoming Amazon Prime series, "Expats." The 56-year-old star, best known for her role in "Big Little Lies," has adopted an entirely different look, donning a short blonde wig for her character.

In a teaser glimpse of the show, Nicole showcases her new appearance with a short bob hairstyle during an emotionally charged scene. This change in her appearance is part of her portrayal in the six-part limited drama series, "Expats," which is adapted from the bestselling novel "The Expatriates" by Janice Y. K. Lee. The series is primarily set in Hong Kong and is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform in early 2024.

Directed by Lulu Wang, the series features a star-studded cast, including Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston. "Expats" unfolds against the dynamic backdrop of Hong Kong in 2014 and revolves around the lives of three American women: Margaret (played by Nicole Kidman), Hilary (portrayed by Sarayu), and Mercy (played by Ji-young Yoo), whose paths converge following a sudden family tragedy.

The series will have its world premiere screening of the penultimate feature-length episode at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8. "Expats" delves into themes of privilege and the complex interplay between victimhood and accountability.

Notably, Brian Tee takes on the role of Clarke, Margaret's husband, and Jack Huston portrays David, Hilary's husband, adding depth to the series' ensemble.

Lulu Wang assumes multiple roles as the creator, director, and writer of "Expats," while also serving as an executive producer alongside Daniele Melia for Local Time. Nicole Kidman is another executive producer for the series, partnering with Per Saari for Blossom Films, and Alice Bell, who was the first writer to join the project.

Nicole Kidman concluded filming for "The Expats," her Amazon series, in December of the previous year.