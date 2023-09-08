 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner struggled to spend time with Joe Jonas: ‘It's like prison’

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

File Footage 

Sophie Turner once claimed she used to struggle whenever it comes to persuade Joe Jonas to spend time with her as he was a “real social butterfly.”

A video has resurfaced in the wake of the Game of Thrones star’s divorce from the Jonas Brothers band member in which she dished on their drastically different “lifestyles.”

While it has been reported that Turner was addicted to partying and Jonas was more of an introvert, the actor appears to debunk all such rumours.

“I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody,” Turner said in the video, according to The Mirror, “If I could stay at home all day I would, so [COVID-19 lockdown] is kind of great for me."

Turner even claimed that living in pandemic lockdown was “like a prison” for Jonas, who was eager to go out with his friends.

"Joe's like... he's a real social butterfly,” she added. “So, I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with him, so it's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

She even talked about the divorce rates while addressing how fine her marriage with Jonas, with whom she shares two kids, was. "Everything seems to be working out in my favour here," Turner said.

After four blissful years of marriage, Turner and Jonas released an official statement, revealing they are parting ways on amicable terms.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry showing ‘huge tell tale signs’ of ‘worry, anxiety’ video

Prince Harry showing ‘huge tell tale signs’ of ‘worry, anxiety’
‘Explosive love triangle’: Irina Shayk using Bradley Cooper to make Tom Brady jealous? video

‘Explosive love triangle’: Irina Shayk using Bradley Cooper to make Tom Brady jealous?
King Charles, royal family extend support to Prince William as Harry returns to UK video

King Charles, royal family extend support to Prince William as Harry returns to UK
Cole Bennett ‘lighting up’ Gigi Hadid’s world as Leonardo DiCaprio fling fizzles out

Cole Bennett ‘lighting up’ Gigi Hadid’s world as Leonardo DiCaprio fling fizzles out
Piers Morgan reacts to ‘halfwit’ Prince Harry’s return to UK on Queen’s first death anniversary video

Piers Morgan reacts to ‘halfwit’ Prince Harry’s return to UK on Queen’s first death anniversary
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds enjoy summer outing months after fourth child's birth

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds enjoy summer outing months after fourth child's birth
David Beckham pours his heart out at Marc Anthony's Walk of Fame star reveal

David Beckham pours his heart out at Marc Anthony's Walk of Fame star reveal
Clooney's Lake Como Villa hits the market, Italian paradise listed for over $100 Million

Clooney's Lake Como Villa hits the market, Italian paradise listed for over $100 Million
Prince Harry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary

Prince Harry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary
Doja Cat enters 'Karen era' with Victoria Secret Fashion Show

Doja Cat enters 'Karen era' with Victoria Secret Fashion Show
Rebel Wilson takes control, conquering 'bugxiety' with Zevo: Watch

Rebel Wilson takes control, conquering 'bugxiety' with Zevo: Watch
Miley Cyrus invades mom Tish Cyrus' Hawaiian honeymoon with Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus invades mom Tish Cyrus' Hawaiian honeymoon with Dominic Purcell