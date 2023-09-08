Sophie Turner struggled to spend time with Joe Jonas: ‘It's like prison’

File Footage

Sophie Turner once claimed she used to struggle whenever it comes to persuade Joe Jonas to spend time with her as he was a “real social butterfly.”

A video has resurfaced in the wake of the Game of Thrones star’s divorce from the Jonas Brothers band member in which she dished on their drastically different “lifestyles.”

While it has been reported that Turner was addicted to partying and Jonas was more of an introvert, the actor appears to debunk all such rumours.

“I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody,” Turner said in the video, according to The Mirror, “If I could stay at home all day I would, so [COVID-19 lockdown] is kind of great for me."

Turner even claimed that living in pandemic lockdown was “like a prison” for Jonas, who was eager to go out with his friends.

"Joe's like... he's a real social butterfly,” she added. “So, I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with him, so it's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

She even talked about the divorce rates while addressing how fine her marriage with Jonas, with whom she shares two kids, was. "Everything seems to be working out in my favour here," Turner said.

After four blissful years of marriage, Turner and Jonas released an official statement, revealing they are parting ways on amicable terms.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they said.