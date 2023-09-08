 
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
Nicole Kidman takes brutal dig at ex Tom Cruise: ‘I can wear heels now'

File Footage 

Nicole Kidman did not let go of chance to mock her ex-husband Tom Cruise following their divorce post 11-year marriage.

Right after the Big Little Lies actor and the Mission: Impossible megastar ended their relationship, the Hollywood beauty appeared as a guest on the Late Show with David Letterman and dissed Cruise.

The show asked about her reaction on divorce from Cruise, to which she took a playful jibe at the Hollywood hunk’s height.

"Well, I can wear heels now," Kidman’s comment made the studio burst into laughter, however, after flashing a coy smile she added, "Let's move on."

For the unversed, Cruise is reported to be around 5'7" (170 cm) tall, slightly below the average height for American men.

On the other hand, Kidman 5'9" (179 cm) tall. Hence, it would have made her look taller than Cruise if she opted to wear heels during public appearances.

Kidman and Cruise fell for each other after meeting on the set of film Days of Thunder, and tied the knot in 1990, the same year their movie was dropped.

However, their union only lasted for 11 years and they filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences.”

