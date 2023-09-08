 
menu menu menu
amazing
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

France's top jailbreaker Redouine Faid aka getaway King says he is 'freedom addict'

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

French jailbreaker Redouine Faid. — AFP
French jailbreaker Redouine Faid. — AFP

Redouine Faid, a convicted French burglar notorious for brazen jailbreaks said on Friday at his trial over his latest escape via helicopter that he couldn´t help himself as he was "a freedom addict".

The daring 51-year-old French burglar admitted that he was "a freedom addict" and couldn't stop himself in a court on Friday over his most recent escape by helicopter

Redouine Faid, nicknamed the "getaway king", is in the dock for escaping prison aboard a hijacked helicopter in 2018 when he was serving time for burglary.

Accomplices landed the chopper in the courtyard of Reau prison, southeast of Paris. While one of them held a gun to the pilot´s head, two others stepped out of the helicopter launching smoke grenades.

One of them then kept watch, armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, while another -- wearing a fake police armband -- used a circular power saw to cut open the gate to the prison cell corridor where Faid and his brother Brahim were being held.

Witnesses later said that Faid "very calmly" walked out of his cell to the waiting helicopter, which took off without any shots being fired. The entire operation took 10 minutes. Police later found the helicopter abandoned.

He was re-captured three months later, hiding in the home of a friend of a relative.

Faid, who broke out of jail once before in 2013, taking wardens hostage and blowing up the prison gate, faces life imprisonment for the repeat offence.

In court Friday, he apologised to the members of his family who were prosecuted for helping him escape, including his brother Rachid, 65, accused of masterminding the helicopter prison break, AFP reported.

"I would like to ask forgiveness of my brother Rachid and members of my family," Faid said, some of whom were in court despite having done "nothing wrong".

He was aware of "the damage done by that call to freedom", Faid said. "It´s an addiction that I recognise and that consumes me, and that I cannot cure."

Faid said he was "not trying to trivialise what happened" and that he wanted to ask the helicopter pilot, not present in court, for forgiveness.

He has a history of robberies involving armoured vehicles and hostage-taking and at the time of the jailbreak was already serving a 25-year sentence for a botched heist in which a policewoman got killed.

Eleven suspected accomplices, including members of his family, are on trial alongside Faid, charged with helping him in the escape and during the subsequent three months it took police to catch him.

Access to the courtroom was under special protection on Tuesday and mobile phone signals scrambled, officials said.

Reau prison has since installed security lines over the courtyard to prevent any more jailbreaks by air.

More From Amazing:

Roman era swords, belonging to Jewish rebels, unearthed in Israeli desert

Roman era swords, belonging to Jewish rebels, unearthed in Israeli desert
What are these creatures waking up at Burning Man amid disaster?

What are these creatures waking up at Burning Man amid disaster?
TikTok 'One Chip' challenge claims teen's life, says his mother

TikTok 'One Chip' challenge claims teen's life, says his mother

WATCH: French-US TikToker Amanda Rollins deep in jam over 'buttered sandwich' discovery

WATCH: French-US TikToker Amanda Rollins deep in jam over 'buttered sandwich' discovery
Hospital to apologise after leaving 'plate sized' tool inside woman's belly

Hospital to apologise after leaving 'plate sized' tool inside woman's belly

WATCH: Magnificent meteor in Turkey leaves onlookers stunned

WATCH: Magnificent meteor in Turkey leaves onlookers stunned
Hungry three-legged bear comes to enjoy in Lake Mary house

Hungry three-legged bear comes to enjoy in Lake Mary house
Mighty alligator waits outside Louisiana store for groceries

Mighty alligator waits outside Louisiana store for groceries
World's largest rhino farm now in hands of African Parks NGO

World's largest rhino farm now in hands of African Parks NGO
Polio Paul: Meet the man who survived 70 years inside iron lung — a neck-to-toe metal respirator

Polio Paul: Meet the man who survived 70 years inside iron lung — a neck-to-toe metal respirator
Man hits road with his jumbo bull in his customised car in Nebraska

Man hits road with his jumbo bull in his customised car in Nebraska
Over 900-pound heavy alligator caught in Florida, stunning viewers

Over 900-pound heavy alligator caught in Florida, stunning viewers