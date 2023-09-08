Nicki Minaj set to emcee AND perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj has previously performed at the VMAs with artists like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

The MTV Video Music Awards made an exciting announcement on Friday, confirming that Nicki Minaj will be gracing the stage at the 2023 awards show.

The 40-year-old rapper will not only perform but will also host the ceremony, which is scheduled to be broadcast live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on September 12, just as she did in 2022.

Nicki, the hip-hop sensation and the recipient of last year's coveted Video Vanguard Award, will perform her latest single, Last Time I Saw You, which was released at the end of August. This will mark the first live performance of the track.

The Queen of Rap has previously made VMA history with unforgettable performances of her hits like Anaconda and memorable collaborations with other superstars, including Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, among others.

With a whopping 25 VMA nominations under her belt, she's up for six Moon Person awards this year, including Best Hip-Hop, Best Visual Effects, Video of the Year for Super Freaky Girl, Best R&B for her collaboration with Yung Bleu, Love in the Way, Song of the Summer for Barbie World with Ice Spice, and even the prestigious Artist of the Year award.

Minaj continues to have a banner year, recently announcing her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, and contributing the hit song Barbie World to the Barbie movie soundtrack earlier this summer.

Minaj joins an impressive lineup of previously announced performers, including Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, and Stray Kids.

The star-studded event will also feature performances by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shakira, both of whom will be honored with the Global Icon Award and Video Vanguard Award, respectively.

In late June, the Super Bass artist gave her devoted fanbase, known as the Barbz, an exciting update about her new album, revealing that it bears the title referencing her breakthrough 2010 debut album, Pink Friday.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,” the Grammy nominee wrote in a statement on social media.

“Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- and she shall be called: #PinkFriday2.”