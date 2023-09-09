6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Morocco as people rush to leave buildings

A person while pointing with a pen on a reading of an earthquake after measuring the jolts on the Richter Scale in this still taken from a video released on May 16, 2015. — Screengrab/YouTube/Seeker

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit the southwestern part of Morocco Friday sparking mass panic among the residents as they rushed to leave buildings for safety, according to US Geological Survey.

USGS said that "the population in this region lives in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking."

Internet connectivity was disrupted in Marrakesh due to power cuts in the region, according to global internet monitor NetBlocks.

Morocco experiences frequent earthquakes in its northern region due to its position between the African and Eurasian plates.

USGS said: "The epicenter of the earthquake was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles) and occurred about 72 km (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh and 56 km west of the Atlas Mountain town of Oukaimeden at just after 11pm local time (2200 GMT).

Some videos shared on social media, which could not be immediately verified, appeared to show at least one building collapsing and rubble in the streets.

Others showed people running out of a shopping center, restaurants and apartment buildings and congregating outside.

In Marrakesh, resident Brahim Himmi said he saw ambulances coming out of the old town and that many building facades were damaged.

He said many people were frightened and were staying outside in case of another quake.

One person took to social media to say: "I am shocked !!! There was an earthquake at #Maroc Allahu Akbar! This is in my village 1 hour from Taliouine (in the south) May Allah help them".

They shared a video of a rubble-filled alleyway, as people picked their way past the debris during the night.

Other people said that in places roofs had collapsed as people flooded into the streets to wait out any aftershocks.