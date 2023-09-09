 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Tristan Thompson makes major move after family tragedy

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Tristan Thompson has taken legal steps to assume responsibility for the well-being of his 17-year-old brother, Amari Thompson.

The 32-year-old basketball player has initiated legal proceedings to formalize his guardianship of Amari, a move that comes nine months after the unfortunate passing of their mother, Andrea, as reported by TMZ.

Amari faces significant challenges in caring for himself due to multiple medical conditions, including epilepsy. As his legal guardian, Tristan can now safeguard his assets, and Amari will also receive $103,475 as a result of their mother Andrea's passing.

With their father, Trevor, absent from their lives, Tristan is the sole family member capable of providing care and support to Amari.

Tragically, Andrea passed away from a heart attack at the age of 53 in early January. Andrea had been the primary caregiver for Amari, and her passing in January necessitated his relocation to Los Angeles, where Tristan resides.

Interestingly, due to unforeseen issues with the renovation of Tristan's house, both Tristan and Amari found themselves living with Khloe.

The Season 3 finale of The Kardashians revealed that Tristan's former partner, Khloe Kardashian, along with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, flew to Toronto alongside Tristan aboard Kim's private jet. However, Khloe has clarified that their living arrangement is not indicative of a romantic reconciliation.

