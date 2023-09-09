Lady Gaga, former flame Michael Polansky spotted together: love rekindling?

Lady Gaga was recently seen enjoying a night out in Las Vegas, sparking speculation about a potential reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

The 37-year-old native of New York City, who had been actively promoting her Haus Labs concealer, donned a dark Adidas track jacket adorned with white accents for the occasion. She elegantly styled her bleach blonde hair in a bun atop her head. On the other hand, Michael Polansky, 45, opted for a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.

Gaga and Polansky were initially linked romantically around New Year's Eve 2019, and they officially acknowledged their relationship on Instagram in early 2020.



During their time together, Gaga and Polansky attended various high-profile events such as the Super Bowl, the BAFTAs, and the Critics Choice Awards. Allegedly, their decision to separate stemmed from Gaga's desire for marriage and children, while Polansky was not yet prepared to take those steps.



The former couple had parted ways earlier this year after a three-year relationship, with reports suggesting that their separation was amicable, and they remained friends.

However, their recent public appearance together, the first in over a year, has reignited speculations about a possible rekindling of their romance.