Travis Barker's return to European tour after urgent family matter

Travis Barker rejoined Blink-182 as they resumed their European tour in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday. The 47-year-old drummer had to make a quick return to Los Angeles the previous week to be with his 44-year-old pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who had undergone emergency surgery due to a pregnancy complication.

This unexpected family emergency led to the postponement of three of the band's concerts in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin. It was a critical situation that required "urgent fetal surgery" to ensure the well-being of their unborn child, prompting Travis to temporarily halt the tour.

Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and Travis shared his relief on Instagram as he prepared to rejoin the band for their performance of their greatest hits in Europe. In a heartwarming moment, he shared a video of himself outside the concert venue, where he gave one lucky fan his drumsticks. The fan had held up a sign that read, "Can I have a drumstick?" and was overwhelmed with joy when Travis honored the request, even sharing a hug with the fan.

Travis documented his day in Antwerp with his 8.3 million Instagram followers, taking them on a tour of impressive local churches and indulging in a delicious bowl of pasta at the Italian restaurant Spritz before the concert. He also posted a mirror selfie showcasing his stylish outfit of the day before heading to the concert venue.



A few days earlier, Travis had confirmed on his social media accounts that Blink-182 would be resuming their European tour after the unexpected family emergency had caused a temporary pause.