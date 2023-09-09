 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Web Desk

Jessica Chastain leaves Venice Film Festival in chic denim jumpsuit

Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Jessica Chastain spoke at the Venice Film Festival of her movie Memory to support the SAG-AFTRA strike
Jessica Chastain spoke at the Venice Film Festival of her movie 'Memory' to support the SAG-AFTRA strike

Jessica Chastain left her hotel in style on Saturday as she boarded a luxurious sea boat after attending the Memory Venice Film Festival Premiere on Friday.

The Interstellar star, 46, looked the epitome of casual chic as she boarded the boat wearing a figure-hugging blue denim jumpsuit.

The beauty complemented the chic ensemble with a pair of comfy white trainers and donned a pair of black shades to shield her eyes from the sun.

As she left the 5-star hotel the Zero Dark Thirty star could be seen tugging along a suitcase and a large shopping bag.

She styled her hair auburn locks in a loose ponytail for her journey back home and boarded the boat along with her luggage.

Jessica beamed as she prepared to depart the glitzy film event, just hours before its closing night gala.

It comes after Jessica turned heads on Friday evening as she attended the 80th annual Venice Film Festival premiere of the film Memory.

The star graced the red carpet in a sweeping rose-gold sequin gown with a plunging V-neckline.

She complemented the glamorous ensemble with a pair of diamond droplet earrings and a cluster of gold-toned rings.

She styled her auburn hair in loose Hollywood waves and donned a glam makeup look for the glitzy evening ahead.

The actress joined Michael Franco and Peter Sarsgaard on the red carpet, with the trio posing for photos together.

Peter, 52, looked dapper in a navy three-piece suit. Joining him on the carpet was his wife, Maggie, 45, who wore a black gown.

The Memory premiere comes after Jessica supported the SAG-AFTRA strikes during the Venice Film Festival by wearing a T-shirt adorned with the protest's logo. 

