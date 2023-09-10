Donny Osmond shares one rule that he never breaks

Donny Osmond has a habit that is rare, unlike the many. He never swears.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the Soldier of Love singer stressed that choice words were never part of his life.

"Never. Because I never heard my father curse," the 65-year-old added. "He was tough, but he never swore."

"Obviously I still think the words!" Osmond revealed. "There are certain people I would love to say certain words to at certain times, but I just think, 'Be like your dad.'"

One of his sons, Chris Osmond, who secured the third spot on ABC's Claim to Fame, believed that his resemblances to his father attracted older viewers.

He told The Messenger, "I think it was good for [my dad]. I think it's great exposure for him and for me, for younger generations to see who he is and what a major legend he truly is."