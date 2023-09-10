 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Kate Middleton celebrates in France

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton celebrated England’s win in the first round of the Rugby World Cup in Marseilles, France on Saturday.

The future queen turned to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, and shared stunning photos with the England Rugby players after the team defeated Argentina 27-1.

She wrote, “Well done @EnglandRugby! A great start to the tournament and so looking forward to following your progress in #RWC2023.”

Earlier, Kate Middleton was all smiles as she attended the match between England and Argentina.

Following the win, Kate visited the team in their locker room, where she was pictured congratulating the team's players including Courtney Lawes, Danny Care, Jonny May, Freddie Steward and Elliot Daly.

The Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, arrived in France with Prince William to support their teams respectively.

Prince William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

