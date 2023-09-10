Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' trilogy gets 'predictable' title, shares Marvel

Marvel studios finally came up with a name for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Art of the Movie artbook, the head of Marvel’s Visual Department, Ryan Meinerding, named the Tom Holland series as the “Home” trilogy.

The chapter dates back to 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming followed by Far From Home in 2019, and the multiverse No Way Home in 2021. Spider-Man 4 and the animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year are still in works.

Previously, Marvel studio referred to Tom’s trilogy as a three-part Spider-Man original story, but the studio believed that it deserved its own name.

“Home” trilogy series director, Jon Watts explained how he had panned out Tom’s three films, “...if you start sophomore year, you could do sophomore year, junior year, senior year - one movie at a time.”

Moreover, he stated that Peter Parker’s senior year in No Way Home was completed by the crossover with Toby and Andrew. Jon called the multiverse crossover “the DNA of the story he was trying to tell.”

Ryan acknowledged Tobey Maquire’s Spider-Man movies as “the entrance into modern superhero cinema” in his artbook, and noted how Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s “Home” series enhanced the legacy.