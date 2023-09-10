 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' trilogy gets 'predictable' title, shares Marvel

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Tom Hollands Spider-Man trilogy gets predictable title, shares Marvel
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' trilogy gets 'predictable' title, shares Marvel

Marvel studios finally came up with a name for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Art of the Movie artbook, the head of Marvel’s Visual Department, Ryan Meinerding, named the Tom Holland series as the “Home” trilogy.

The chapter dates back to 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming followed by Far From Home in 2019, and the multiverse No Way Home in 2021. Spider-Man 4 and the animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year are still in works.

Previously, Marvel studio referred to Tom’s trilogy as a three-part Spider-Man original story, but the studio believed that it deserved its own name.

“Home” trilogy series director, Jon Watts explained how he had panned out Tom’s three films, “...if you start sophomore year, you could do sophomore year, junior year, senior year - one movie at a time.”

Moreover, he stated that Peter Parker’s senior year in No Way Home was completed by the crossover with Toby and Andrew. Jon called the multiverse crossover “the DNA of the story he was trying to tell.”

Ryan acknowledged Tobey Maquire’s Spider-Man movies as “the entrance into modern superhero cinema” in his artbook, and noted how Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s “Home” series enhanced the legacy.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic praises Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic praises Kate Middleton
Lizzo to get BMAC award for 'giving space to black women'

Lizzo to get BMAC award for 'giving space to black women'
Meghan Markle faces major blow in US amid Prince Harry’s UK visit video

Meghan Markle faces major blow in US amid Prince Harry’s UK visit
Prince William reveals ‘only time’ he ever cried amid Harry’s UK visit video

Prince William reveals ‘only time’ he ever cried amid Harry’s UK visit
Tim Burton isn't amused with AI: 'It's soul-sucking!'

Tim Burton isn't amused with AI: 'It's soul-sucking!'
Grimes begged Elon Musk to let her see third 'secret' child

Grimes begged Elon Musk to let her see third 'secret' child
Kevin Spacey will make 'creative comeback', claims close friend on SA acquittal

Kevin Spacey will make 'creative comeback', claims close friend on SA acquittal

Khloé Kardashian celebrates new 'Fabletics' collection with gigantic floral arrangement

Khloé Kardashian celebrates new 'Fabletics' collection with gigantic floral arrangement
Kate Middleton celebrates in France

Kate Middleton celebrates in France
Donny Osmond shares one rule that he never breaks

Donny Osmond shares one rule that he never breaks
Mads Mikkelsen faces awkward question at Venice Film Festival

Mads Mikkelsen faces awkward question at Venice Film Festival
Danny Masterson's abuse victim bashes Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis over apology video: 'Insulting and hurtful'

Danny Masterson's abuse victim bashes Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis over apology video: 'Insulting and hurtful'