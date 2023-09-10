Lil Nas X film premiere delayed due to major bomb threat: Deets inside

 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Lil Nas X faced an unexpected delay in his arrival at the premiere of his documentary, "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero," during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. The event had been scheduled for 10:00 p.m. local time, and co-directors Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel, along with editor Andrew Morrow, had already graced the red carpet earlier.

However, as the 24-year-old rapper made his way to the premiere, organizers were alerted to a bomb threat that had been phoned in, allegedly targeting the Grammy-winning artist "for being a Black queer artist," according to sources cited by Variety, which initially reported the incident.

Lil Nas X's red carpet arrival was momentarily delayed by approximately 20 minutes as TIFF security conducted a thorough search of the Roy Thomson Hall theater where the premiere was set to take place. Fortunately, they determined that the 'threat was not credible.'

After the security clearance, the Old Town Road sensation was able to join the others on the red carpet, and the screening eventually commenced, albeit 30 minutes behind schedule, according to the report.

Accompanied by his supportive family, including his father Robbert Stafford, Montero Lamar Hill, known professionally as Lil Nas X, was in attendance at the premiere.

The documentary sheds light on his journey to stardom and his experiences in the music industry, offering an intimate portrayal of an artist grappling with issues of identity, family, expectations, and acceptance, as described in the IMDb synopsis.

Before the official premiere of the film, Lil Nas X had an interview with Variety, where he shared his thoughts on the documentary and the impact he hopes it will make.

