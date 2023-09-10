 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald expecting ‘rainbow baby’ after ‘heartbreaking loss’

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is expecting her fifth child! The former Counting On star and her husband, Ben Seewald, revealed their pregnancy news on social media on Saturday.

This announcement comes after Jessa experienced the heartbreaking loss of a miscarriage last year.

Jessa, who is 30 years old, shared the joyful news on her Instagram Story, saying, "After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby." She also provided a link to a video on her YouTube channel titled A Baby on the Way & Romantic Getaway!

The video commenced with a scene of a positive pregnancy test resting on a bathroom counter. In the video, the expectant star began by acknowledging the "heartbreaking loss" her family experienced the previous year before sharing the heartwarming update with her fans.

"Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited," the reality star said. As she spoke in the video, the captions "God is so kind," and "We're so thankful for the gift of this precious life" appeared on screen.

The rest of the YouTube video documented a romantic getaway that Jessa and her husband Ben, aged 28, embarked on in April 2023.

Beneath the video, fans expressed their joy and excitement over the couple's pregnancy announcement.

"Congratulations on your rainbow baby," one wrote, while another commented, "Congratulations! I’m very excited to see a new baby is on the way. I’m praying for you and your baby that you’ll have a healthy safe pregnancy and delivery."

The Seewalds are also parents to Fern, (born in July 2021), Ivy (born May 26, 2019), Henry (born February 6, 2017) and Spurgeon (born November 5, 2015).

