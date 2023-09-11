Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump, declares pregnancy 'Empowering'

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is all set to welcome her first child with Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker. The pair have already embraced parenthood with their previous partners, and now Kourtney and the musician will be welcoming their first child since they married in May 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared her thoughts about pregnancy. She posted several pictures of herself rocking an all-black ensemble and displaying her baby bump.

The reality TV star can be seen wearing black leather pants paired with a black leather jacket as she relaxes while sitting on a sofa. She captioned the post, "Pregnancy is so empowering."

Kourtney's post immediately garnered a lot of attention, and fans expressed mixed reviews, with some agreeing that pregnancy is empowering while others expressed dissenting opinions.



One of the fans wrote in the comment section of her post, "It really is." Another expressed, "So happy you and the baby are doing well. I can’t wait to see him when he’s delivered. Enjoy the rest of your pregnancy, Mumma."

Some of her fans disagreed with her, as one wrote, "I’m sure it is! Beautiful! Adopting for me (us) was my calling, and I received the greatest blessings! We wouldn’t change a thing! It’s not for everyone! Support Adoption."

Another expressed, "Pregnancy is so glamorized. It’s beautiful, but hard. Let’s talk about the hard stuff more so girls don’t think of it just as this glamorous walk in the park."