September 11 attacks: Americans hold heartfelt memorials for victims on 22nd anniversary

People visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at the Ground Zero site in lower Manhattan as the nation prepares to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on September 10, 2023 in NYC. — AFP

US citizens are commemorating the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 by gathering and remembering the victims at memorials, firehouses, and city halls across the country on Monday.

The horrific event, that claimed over 2,000 lives after hijacked aeroplanes deliberately crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, is being observed in different parts of the country.

In remote Alaska, President Joe Biden is set to attend a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, after a trip to India and Vietnam, setting a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the nation, however remote.

The 9/11 attacks that reshaped US foreign policy and domestic fears are being remembered by George Mason University in the university’s 11th annual Mason Nation 9/11 Day of Service in Fairfax.

According to DC News, students, faculty, staff, and members of the community will participate in a variety of service projects including card making, a blood drive, a Service Fair, and more.

In Hyattsville, Maryland, a local restaurant is offering an opportunity to connect with the community, whether you’re a veteran or simply want to show support, as specific veterans who served post-9/11 and have practised telling their stories will be the storytellers.



The 150-foot by 78-foot flag which was displayed under the Perrine bridge last year, is back on display until September 16th to honour the victims of the 9/11 tragedy and all military members, KMVT reported.

A giant 150x78 ft US flag suspended just to the west of the Perrine Bridge, over Snake River in Jerome and Twin Falls counites in Idaho, US as part of 9/11 remembrances in 2022. — X/@cjsurber

The flag has been displayed by Follow the Flag, a non-profit organisation that aims to honour all military members, heal, and inspire.

Nearly 3,000 American flags have been placed in Alumni Park, along Pacific Coast Highway, and Malibu Canyon Road as part of Pepperdine University's "Waves of Flags" exhibition, a yearly event that started in 2008.

Each flag, one for each foreign country that lost one of its citizens that unfortunate day, symbolises the life of an innocent victim lost in the terrorist assault of 2001.

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will feature speeches from university president Jim Gash, head of Student Veteran Affairs Eric Leshinsky, and actor and producer Chris Pratt, KTLA5 reported.

“Attendees are invited to walk through the Waves of Flags display prior to or following the ceremony to pay tribute to the lives lost with prayer and reflection,” the university’s website said.

The Waves of Flags display will be up until September 20 and lowered by community volunteers on September 21.