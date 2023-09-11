Priscilla Presley thanks Sofia Coppola for hosting her at Venice film festival

Lisa Marie Presley’s mother Priscilla Presley has extended gratitude to US filmmaker Sofia Carmina Coppola and her team for hosting her at the Venice film festival.



She turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with the filmmaker to thank her after Sofia Coppola’s biopic ‘Priscilla’ got a rousing response at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last week.

Priscilla Presley was in attendance for the movie based on the memoir she co-authored.

Lisa Marie’s mother said in the caption, “I want to thank Sofia Coppola & her amazing team for hosting me at Venice film festival.”

She further said, “I still can’t believe “Priscilla” the movie received a 7 minute standing ovation while I was there. I am truly humbled and honored by all the great reviews and love.”



According to media reports, Priscilla Presley was the center of attention at the Venice Film Festival.