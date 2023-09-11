 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'offended' Queen Elizabeth by snubbing her invite?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “offended” left Queen Elizabeth II after they left her waiting on the birthday of their daughter Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex snubbed the late monarch’s invitation after she arranged a special surprise for her great-granddaughter.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell told The Mirror that the Queen had reportedly arranged a small bash for Lilibet on her first birthday on June 4, 2022.

However, she was not able to see her on her big day. “She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it,” Burrell said.

“And they never turned up. That candle was never lit,” he added.

Instead of celebrating Lilibet’s birthday with the Queen, Meghan and Harry, who are allegedly headed towards a divorce, had a backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

“The next day she asked if maybe they'd like to come up for tea again and was told they've gone, ‘What do you mean they've gone?’ she said. They’ve gone back to America. ‘Oh no, they never said goodbye,’” he recalled.

Burrell said Queen was “confused” by the birthday snub and their going back to the US without even saying goodbye to her. “How could you offend our Queen?” he asked. 

