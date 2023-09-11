Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘100 per cent’ heading towards divorce

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “100 per cent” heading towards a divorce after five years of marriage, confirmed a senior source.



The rumours about the couple’s marital issues gained momentum after the Duchess of Sussex ditched her wedding ring during public appearances.

It has been claimed that one of the reasons behind Harry and Meghan’s separation is the latter’s interest in making a major Hollywood comeback.

However, putting months-long speculations at rest, an LA source, with a senior media position in Hollywood, spilt to Daily Mail, “It’s 100 per cent over.”

“That’s what I hear, and I’ve been hearing it for months,” the insider added.

The source also revealed that Netflix is also not likely to renew their deal with the couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, in two years.

Speaking of the reason behind the streaming giant now renewing the deal is simple, the source dished, adding that “they don’t expect them to be a couple by that point.”