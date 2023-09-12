Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari are expecting first child together

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari Duhamel, who married in September 2022 after several years of dating, have now dropped exciting news for their fans as the couple is all set to broaden their family by one and embrace parenthood.

Taking to Instagram, Duhamel's wife posted the announcement with a photo of her sonogram, a white flower, and captioned it, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

The American actor is already a father to one son, Axel, whom he welcomed in 2013 with Fergie.



The gender or the due date of Audra has not been revealed yet.

Fans have flooded the comment section, posting well-wishes for the couple.

One of the fans wrote, "Congratulations Audra! You’re going to be the best mom!" Another wrote, "Congratulations!! Your baby is going to be gorgeous." A third expressed, "I love this little baby already."