Cardi B opens up about her shyness while meeting celebrities: 'I Freeze Up'

During Monday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Cardi B surprised viewers by revealing her true nature as a rather shy individual. The 30-year-old rapper, who was dressed in a stunning turquoise gown, made this revelation while discussing her latest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, titled "Bongos," on Bravo's talk show.

Hosted by Andy Cohen, the show took an unexpected turn when he expressed his surprise upon learning that the Grammy-winning rapper had a timid side. A question from a viewer named Evelyn prompted Cardi to share her experience of meeting other celebrities and her fan girl moments.

"Ooh, it's a lot. When I meet another celebrity, I just like freeze up," Cardi admitted, recreating an awkward posture made famous by R&B singer Summer Walker at the 2019 BET's Soul Train Awards.

She explained that she often finds herself at a loss for words in the presence of fellow celebrities, leading to misunderstandings where they assume she doesn't like them. "I love them, I just get mute. I don't even know what to say," Cardi confessed, emphasizing her shyness.

Andy Cohen seemed taken aback, asking Cardi if she was indeed shy. She affirmed, "I'm really shy. Yes, I really am. Yeah."

The conversation then shifted to the creation of "Bongos." When Andy asked who wrote the song, Cardi took credit for it. Andy playfully pointed out that Cardi's lyrical prowess didn't seem to align with her shyness. Cardi clarified, "No, no, no, I'm shy around people I don't know."

Andy couldn't hide his surprise at Cardi's shyness, prompting Cardi to reflect on her naturally quiet and reserved demeanor. Later in the show, Cardi participated in the signature game of "Plead The Fifth," where guests can choose not to answer one of three questions.

Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion are set to perform "Bongos" at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday.