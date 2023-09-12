Kylie Minogue sparks meme fest with latest song 'Tension'

Kylie Minogue has once again struck gold in the music industry. The renowned Australian pop sensation is currently riding the wave of yet another viral sensation, courtesy of her latest single, "Tension." This latest triumph follows the success of her comeback hit, "Padam Padam," which made a splash on TikTok.

Since its release earlier this month, "Tension" has garnered widespread attention from fans, who have inundated social media platforms with a slew of memes and amusing edits set to the beat of this edgy dance track.

A particularly popular trend involves incorporating the song into various movie and TV show clips, with notable appearances in videos from "The Simpsons," the "Real Housewives" franchise, "Tomb Raider," and "Child's Play."



One standout viral meme features none other than Homer Simpson, who showcases his dance moves to the infectious rhythm of "Tension" while at a gay nightclub.

Moreover, TikTok is abuzz with videos featuring fans eagerly attempting to master the catchy choreography of "Tension."

The unexpected triumph of "Tension" can be largely attributed to TikTok, where the tune morphed into a cultural meme and introduced the 55-year-old singer to a whole new generation of younger fans.

Adding to her list of accomplishments, "Tension" made a grand entrance onto the UK singles chart at No. 19. This achievement marks Kylie's 53rd top forty hit in the UK, solidifying her status as the only female artist to secure a No. 1 album in five consecutive decades in this territory.

On the Australian charts, "Tension" also made a notable debut, claiming the No. 46 spot this week. This marks the first time since 2008 that Kylie has managed to secure two top fifty singles in Australia within a single year.

Notably, her previous single, "Padam Padam," achieved success by peaking at No. 8 in the UK and No. 19 in Australia.

Meanwhile, "Padam Padam" continues to gain traction in the notoriously challenging US market for the Australian pop sensation. The track has recently ascended to No. 30 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, marking her highest-peaking radio single in the US since the 2004 hit "Slow."