Chris Evans always knew Alba Baptista was the ‘right girl’: ‘She’s everything to him!’

Chris Evans knew Alba Baptista was the “right one” for him ever since he met her, an insider revealed, noting that their relationship turned serious really early.

The Avengers star tied the knot with the Portuguese actor in an intimate but star-studded ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts last week.

Continuing the wedding festivities, the newlyweds celebrated their union with their loved ones at his home in Boston.

Speaking of their celebrations, an insider told People Magazine that “a large tent and dance floor were set up at the house" and music was heard into the night on Sept. 9.

The two exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony, reportedly attended by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

Other stars at the event were said to be Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who were “very happy, joking and smiling,” an eye witness revealed.

Further dishing on their relationship, an insider said Evans and Baptista “got serious very quickly” when they first came across in Europe. "He kept saying he knew she was the one."

The insider said Evans "has been the happiest since they met," and she is "everything to him."

"He has been ready to settle down for a while," added the source. "He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl."

