Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Joe Jonas fails to hide weak emotional side in public amid Sophie Turner split

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Joe Jonas is reeling under the failure of his four-year marriage with Sophie Turner, which was starkly visible in his latest concert.

Amid the ongoing Jonas Brothers tour, the band took to the stage on an LA show; the 34-year-old thanked the crowd for support at Dodger Stadium, "Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family, I love you guys."

However, things started to get sombre when the dad-of-two performed Hesitate, written for the Game of Thrones star.

Overcome with emotions, a tear rolled down to his cheek, which was captured by a fan's zoomed-in video.

@ontheloh Joe jonas sheds a little tear at the LA show???????????? sending all the love #jonasbrothers #joejonas #jonasbrothersdodgerstadium #jonasbrothersconcert #joejonascrying ♬ original sound - Ontheloh

"Time, time only heals if we work through it now / I promise we'll figure this out," he sang during the emotional piece.

The once lovey-dovey couple jointly issued a statement on their separation previously after being together for seven years.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

