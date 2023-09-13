Tom Brady and Irina Shayk trying hard to keep relationship secret?

Despite all-out attempts to keep their tumoured relationship private, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were back in the news as she was spotted entering the former's Tribeca apartment on Tuesday.

A few on-ground spies told Mail Online that the Russian bombshell "waited for nearly 10 minutes in a chauffeured SUV," seemingly to avoid photograph together with the father-of-three as he went to his full condo first.

Soon, the runaway star made a "quick dash inside" his building to escape prying eyes.

Sported a cheetah-print maxi dress, the celebrity star looked incredible with oversized shades and a hat while wearing Adidas sneakers.



Meanwhile, the NFL quarterback opted for a black hoodie under sweatpants and paired it with sneakers.

On the budding romance of Tom and Iriana, one insider spilled the beans, "Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening and he feels that they totally get each other' and 'finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about."



"He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids," the source told the outlet last month.

"He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well."