Jungkook beats Beyoncé, becomes first K-pop soloist to clinch VMA

BTS' member Jungkook just became the first solo K-Pop singer to bag an award at MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023.

Jungkook bagged the Song of the Summer award for his 2023 hit track Seven ft. Latto. This made him the first and the only K-pop soloist to win in a non-K-pop category at the VMAs.

The victory counts as a big one for the Korean singer as he beat A-listers like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice who were nominated for the same category.

Jungkook’s debut single broke several records ever since it was released in July, 2023.

The summer anthem also made it to the top of Billboard Hot 100, and the top spot on the daily Global Spotify Chart with almost 16 million streams.

Seven also clinched the third spot on the UK Singles Chart.

His fans took to social media to congratulate Jungkook on the achievement as they think "it was well-deserved" while some believe it is the "only award that matters."