Meghan Markle 'predicted' her marriage to 'husband' Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle famously wore a 'husband shirt' in her first ever outing with Prince Harry in 2017

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been ‘happily’ married for five years now with two kids in tow, and the reality is something the Duchess seemed to have signalled at in her very first public appearance with Prince Harry all the way back in 2017.

The now-royally estranged couple went public with their romance at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where Meghan, at the time, lived and filmed the hit show Suits.

While Prince Harry formally introduced his ‘new girlfriend’ to the world for the first time at his Invictus Games, it was later at a tennis event that Meghan sent a telling message to the world; she had found her Prince Charming!

According to Mirror UK reports from the time, Meghan chose to pair ripped jeans with a white shirt for her tennis outing with Harry, and while the outfit was pretty lowkey, it sent royal fans in a frenzy; the $185 Misha Nonoo shirt was named the ‘husband shirt’.

Naturally, Meghan’s choice of attire made headlines at the time, and for all the right reasons; the couple was engaged less than a year later and married soon after!

Last year, while in The Hague for the fifth Invictus Games, Prince Harry reminisced about the time he stepped out with Meghan for the first time at the first one in Toronto.

“The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that,” Prince Harry said last year.

He added: “Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the U.S. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”