Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Simon Cowell tells son Eric to never come on ‘America’s Got Talent’: Here’s why

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Simon Cowell has asked his son Eric to never join the America’s Got Talent show even though he acknowledges his boy's talents.

In a conversation with People Magazine, the music mogul gushed over his nine-year-old but said he hopes Eric never comes on the reality show.

"He's a good drummer," Cowell said of his son, he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman. "He really is. Thank God it wasn't violin, it was drums.”

“And he's really good. I mean, he's in time. He's in rhythm. I keep saying to him, 'If you're good, never come on the show,'" the judge added. 

Cowell was then asked what kind of act he and Eric would like to perform in case they ever share a stage together.

"Oh God," Cowell said while he groans. "I dread to think... I would be, I actually don't have any performing talent whatsoever, so it would have to be him. I would just stand in the wings."

He continued: "He's a great barometer. I look over to look at him, 'Is he having a good time?' And he was having a really good time when he's up on his seat, excited.”

“[It] is the best thing, because with kids, it's all unfiltered,” he said.

Previously, Cowell shared Eric's interest in joining Britain's Got Talent while also sharing his own desire to see him as a judge on the show.

