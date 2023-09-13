Ufologist Jaime Maussan's prized 'alien corpses' steal Mexico City show, leave doubts

“Non-human” alien corpses believed to be a thousand years old have been displayed at an official event in Mexico’s Congress, according to local reports.—Reuters

A controversial spectacle baffled viewers in Mexico City as ufologist Jaime Maussan presented what he claimed to be the corpses of extraterrestrial living beings during an official ceremony held at the Mexican Congress.

This display left UFO enthusiasts both intrigued and sceptical about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

At this event, Maussan, a journalist with a strong interest in UFOs, unveiled two small mummified specimens that he asserted were the remains of non-human entities.

These peculiar corpses, according to Maussan, are believed to be approximately 1,000 years old. He made these claims under oath while addressing members of the Mexican government and US officials in attendance.

The two enigmatic "non-human" bodies were presented in transparent containers, allowing spectators to examine them closely. They were reportedly discovered in Cusco, Peru, adding to the mystique of the find.

The event was not a solitary endeavour by Maussan but was co-hosted by a group of scientists. Among the attendees was Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot and executive director of 'Americans for Safe Aerospace.' Graves gained attention for his involvement in acknowledging that the US had been storing and repairing retrieved UFOs.

Maussan asserted that the UFO specimens had undergone recent scientific examination at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), where DNA evidence was extracted using radiocarbon dating.

He emphasized that these specimens did not belong to Earth's evolutionary history and were not recovered from a UFO crash but had been found in diatom (algae) mines before undergoing fossilization.

While the claims made during this event have sparked intense fascination and debate among ufologists and the wider public, the authenticity and origin of these alleged extraterrestrial remains continue to be subjects of scepticism and scrutiny.