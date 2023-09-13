Prince William highlights importance of mental health

Prince William on Wednesday undertook a visit to Mates in Mind, a leading UK charity raising awareness and addressing the stigma of poor mental health.

During his visit, the Prince of Wales met the workers and talked about mental health.

He said, "Mental health matters just as much as physical safety on a construction site. We can strengthen each other's foundations with compassion, empathy and a willingness to listen."

He added, "Shockingly, an average of two suicides occur every working day in the construction industry here in the UK. However, there are lots of brilliant organisations like Mates in Mind who provide support to those in need of someone to turn to."

Multiple pictures of the future King were also shared on the social media pages of the Prince and Princess of Wales.







