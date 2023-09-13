Tom Holland enjoys golfing with lookalike brothers Harry and Sam at Pro-Am tournament

Tom Holland's brothers are also pursuing careers in acting and have appeared in his films

Tom Holland took a break from his Spiderman duties and script reading to indulge in a game of golf at the celebrity Pro-Am tournament. The 27-year-old actor was accompanied by his lookalike brothers as they arrived in a group at the Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey.

Tom was joined by his twin brothers, 24-year-old Harry and Sam, as well as his 18-year-old younger brother, Paddy, for a day of sports and bonding.

Despite Tom humorously addressing his height in the past, he appeared to be of similar stature and build as his younger brothers, all of whom share a mop of brown hair.

Harry and Paddy are following in their older brother's footsteps by pursuing careers in acting. Harry has made appearances in several of Tom's recent films, including The Impossible, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Cherry. He has also directed the 2020 short film Roses for Lily.

Paddy, the youngest of the Holland siblings, has acted in the series Invasion and films like Holmes and Watson. He has also been cast in the Netflix series Lockwood & Co.

Tom has previously shared amusing stories about his brother Harry's involvement in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home on the Graham Norton Show in December 2021.

“We cast Harry, and he's on set and I go up to the stunt coordinator, and I'm like, ‘Please, just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he's upside down.’

“We're doing the scene. Harry's upside down swinging back and forth. Bless him, he's doing a really good job. And as the day's going on, he's got these lines and he's starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head.”

“But the icing on the cake — and I don't think he actually knows this — we saw the film the other day and they've cut the scene. It's not in the film.”