Thursday, September 14, 2023
BBC star Maddy Anholt dies at 35

BBC star Maddy Anholt, known for her work in "Sunny D, Jerk, and "The Emily Atack Show", died at the age of 35.

Her family said she died one year after she was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive brain cancer.”

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife, and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35,” her family said in a statement on Thursday morning.

“You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben,” they added.


