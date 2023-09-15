UK charges 3 relatives including father with murder of Sara Sharif

This photo shows Sara Sharif, who was found dead in Woking, southwest of London, on August 10. — AFP

Police in the United Kingdom, who arrested the relatives of Sara Sharif said early Friday that her father, stepmother and her uncle have been charged with killing her as they were detained just after arriving in Britain a day earlier.

The charges included causing or allowing the death of the 10-year-old, according to Surrey Police.

A day earlier they were arrested in the UK as they landed with Surrey Police Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman saying in a televised statement earlier that this evening... "three people were arrested in connection with this investigation at Gatwick Airport."

When the body of Sara Sharif was found, a post-mortem examination report found that she sustained injuries for a long period of time.

According to the police, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, — who were charged with the murder — moved to Pakistan to take refuge with relatives before Sara's body was found.

The suspects flew from Pakistan to Britain via the gulf hub before being taken into custody.

This collage on September 13, 2023, shows Urfan Sharif (L), Beinash Batool, and Faisal Malik. Urfan Sharif, the British-Pakistani father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif with his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik. — AFP

"They are currently in custody and will be interviewed in due course," Police had said.



A Pakistan police spokesman had earlier said that Sharif, Batool and Malik had voluntarily returned to Britain with the prior knowledge of authorities.

"I confirm that they have not been arrested but they left voluntarily," Raja Haq Nawaz, a lawyer for Urfan Sharif's father, also told AFP.

Sara's five siblings, aged between one and 13 years old, also flew to Pakistan on August 9 with the relatives.



