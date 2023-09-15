How has Apple integrated AI in iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9?

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during a launch event for the new Apple iPhone 15 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 12, 2023. — AFP

Apple, one of the top tech companies in the US has not been as vocal as Microsoft and Google about their use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their marketing and products.

Rumours about Apple having an internal ChatGPT-like platform have been circulating, but the company has not confirmed it despite holding two events without directly addressing the topic of generative AI ever since the rumours.

However, Apple's Wonderlust event showcased the integration of AI into various functionalities, including the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, showcasing the company's commitment to AI in its product upgrades.

What does iPhone 15 offer after AI-integration?

This week, Apple announced the launch of four high-end smartphones, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, succeeding the iPhone 14 lineup.

During the announcement, it was revealed that the new models offer exclusive features to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, and feature a new titanium construction for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Thanks to AI, which has been used by the iPhone in a variety of ways, Apple's virtual assistant Siri has been included in most apps and has improved the user experience, such as intelligently identifying a subject and obscuring everything else when the camera is in Portrait mode.

The AI in the iPhone 15 has significantly improved the camera experience as it will now use machine learning to detect if a person or a pet is in the frame whenever you use the camera. If there is, Portrait mode will be automatically selected.

The new 3nm A17 Pro CPU found in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max makes it the only smartphone with such a powerful yet efficient processor, according to ZDNet.

The chip also powers the AI required for the more precise predictive text on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, in addition to daily use and the AI underlying the camera array.

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 and AI

The new double-tap feature introduced in Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 due to Apple's new S9 SiP, a more powerful processor, has fascinated many users.

This processor enables faster performance and smoother graphics, but beyond these upgrades, Apple also improved its AI virtual assistant, Siri.

The S9's 4-core neural engine speeds up AI processes, improving performance on machine-learning applications like speech and picture recognition.

Additionally, rather than being handled in the cloud, Siri requests are now handled on-device.

These requests won't go to the cloud or your phone because the Apple Watch will now handle processing Siri questions, leading to quicker responses that are not constrained by a cellular connection.

Siri and your Apple Watch will now be able to understand you better thanks to dictation on the Watch being 25% more accurate than it was previously.

Apple is also introducing Siri + Health, a connection of the AI assistant with the Health app that will make it simpler for users to use.

Users of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 can now ask the watch about their sleeping hours and inform the watch about their medicine intake, and instead of "Interesting question," Siri will provide a helpful response.