 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Fernando Botero at a press conference in 2004.—Reuters
Fernando Botero at a press conference in 2004.—Reuters

Fernando Botero, the celebrated Colombian artist known for his distinctive sculptures and paintings featuring corpulent figures, has passed away at the age of 91. His death marks the end of a remarkable career that left an indelible mark on the art world.

Botero's artistic style was characterised by his penchant for exaggerating the size of his subjects, creating larger-than-life figures and animals.

A painting by Colombian artist Fernando Botero.—Reuters
A painting by Colombian artist Fernando Botero.—Reuters

This unique approach often injected humour and parody into his works. Perhaps one of his most famous pieces is his rendition of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa with an enlarged, puffed-up face.

Born in 1932, Botero's journey to becoming a renowned artist began in his 20s when he travelled to Europe, immersing himself in classical art before eventually relocating to the United States in 1960. 

It was during this period that he discovered a new dimension in art—one that was more voluminous, extravagant, and extreme. This discovery led him to develop his iconic style.

Botero offered a modern take on the Stations of the Cross.—AFP
Botero offered a modern take on the Stations of the Cross.—AFP

While Botero was celebrated for his lighthearted and playful approach, he also used his art to explore serious subjects, including politics. Some of his works depicted Colombian guerrilla fighters and the aftermath of earthquakes. 

However, he was not without controversy. His painting of the death of infamous drug cartel boss Pablo Escobar initially portrayed him heroically dodging bullets but was later altered under pressure to depict the drug lord's lifeless body.

Sculpture Man on horseback by  Colombian artist Fernando Botero.—AFP
Sculpture 'Man on horseback' by  Colombian artist Fernando Botero.—AFP

One of his most striking and politically charged works was a series of large portraits depicting the torture of inmates at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq by U.S. Army personnel. These pieces stirred significant controversy and were exhibited near the White House in Washington.

Throughout his prolific career, Botero maintained studios in various global cities, including Paris, New York, Mexico, Colombia, and Italy. His artworks became highly sought after, with individual pieces fetching prices exceeding $2 million at auction.

Fernando Botero's legacy extends far beyond his unique artistic style. He leaves behind a body of work that challenged conventions, provoked thought, and delighted audiences around the world, solidifying his place as one of the greatest Colombian artists in history. 

His hometown, Medellín, has declared a week of mourning in his honour, recognising his immense contribution to the world of art.

More From World:

Climate activist Greta Thunberg charged for disobeying police again

Climate activist Greta Thunberg charged for disobeying police again
Dubai police recover $1 billion worth amphetamine captagon pills concealed in furniture

Dubai police recover $1 billion worth amphetamine captagon pills concealed in furniture
Brazilian sanitary worker, 51, sentenced to 17 years for role in failed coup

Brazilian sanitary worker, 51, sentenced to 17 years for role in failed coup

Sara Sharif murder case: A bloodcurdling chronology of Britain's most chilling child murder

Sara Sharif murder case: A bloodcurdling chronology of Britain's most chilling child murder
Iran on alert as Mahsa Amini's first anniversary nears — Here is what has transpired since

Iran on alert as Mahsa Amini's first anniversary nears — Here is what has transpired since

PM Rishi Sunak says UK to ban American XL Bully dogs after horrifying attacks

PM Rishi Sunak says UK to ban American XL Bully dogs after horrifying attacks
11,300 killed as Libya flood devastates Derna, thousands still missing

11,300 killed as Libya flood devastates Derna, thousands still missing

Donald Trump aims at Joe Biden on Hunter's criminal indictment

Donald Trump aims at Joe Biden on Hunter's criminal indictment
Legal expert explains how close Hunter Biden is to landing in jail

Legal expert explains how close Hunter Biden is to landing in jail
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

Seattle cop's racial slur about Indian woman killed by police car recorded on bodycam

Seattle cop's racial slur about Indian woman killed by police car recorded on bodycam
London police beg pardon, pay huge damages to women detained roughly at vigil

London police beg pardon, pay huge damages to women detained roughly at vigil