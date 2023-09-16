 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, famously known for playing Arya Stark in the Netflix series, recently stunned her fans as she appeared at the Stefan Cooke London Fashion Week show on Friday, showing off her quirky sense of style in a textured white mini dress.

The 26-year-old actress was spotted heading to the designer's spring and summer 2024 collection showcase at the Old Selfridges Hotel following her appearance at the Vogue World bash.

Maisie put on a leggy display as she dazzled in a white mini-dress with capped sleeves. The dress was styled with ruffle detailing and red trim on the thigh-skimming hemline.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week

The actress completed her ensemble by carrying a brown and white bag and wearing reflective silver shoes.

According to the Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones star was joined by Harry Lawtey, HBO and BBC Two's Industry star, and Maxim Baldry, who currently appears in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Maisie will, according to reports, play the character of Catherine Dior in the upcoming biographical drama series titled The New Look on Apple TV. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle never wanted to live with Royal family after marrying Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle never wanted to live with Royal family after marrying Prince Harry

Kevin Costner's ex Christine willing to accept proposed divorce settlement

Kevin Costner's ex Christine willing to accept proposed divorce settlement
Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood
Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’ video

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’
Drake drops new track with SZA

Drake drops new track with SZA
Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements video

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set video

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set
Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit