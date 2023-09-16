Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, famously known for playing Arya Stark in the Netflix series, recently stunned her fans as she appeared at the Stefan Cooke London Fashion Week show on Friday, showing off her quirky sense of style in a textured white mini dress.

The 26-year-old actress was spotted heading to the designer's spring and summer 2024 collection showcase at the Old Selfridges Hotel following her appearance at the Vogue World bash.

Maisie put on a leggy display as she dazzled in a white mini-dress with capped sleeves. The dress was styled with ruffle detailing and red trim on the thigh-skimming hemline.

The actress completed her ensemble by carrying a brown and white bag and wearing reflective silver shoes.

According to the Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones star was joined by Harry Lawtey, HBO and BBC Two's Industry star, and Maxim Baldry, who currently appears in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Maisie will, according to reports, play the character of Catherine Dior in the upcoming biographical drama series titled The New Look on Apple TV.