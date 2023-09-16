Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child sex abuse organisation amid Masterson controversy

Ashton Kutcher has shared that he has resigned from his position at an anti-child sex abuse organization after facing severe backlash and then apologizing for supporting a now-convicted rapist, his The 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson.

Ashton and his wife, Mila Kunis, sent letters to the judge in support of Danny, who was later found guilty on charges of raping two women in 2001 and 2003 and sentenced to 30 years of life in prison.

According to The Mirror, it has now been reported that the American actor and film producer has stepped down from his position on the board of the anti-child sex abuse organization.

His resignation letter read, "After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately."

He continued that he couldn't let his poor judgment distract them from their efforts towards the children they serve.

Ashton added, "I worked for 15 years to fight for people who are sexually exploited," adding that his character letter in favour of Danny was another instance when the victims were questioned rather than the abusers.

He concluded by apologizing for the hurt his letter may have caused anyone and thanking Thorn for their tireless advocacy, love, and dedication against child sex abuse.