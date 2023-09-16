Historic UAW strike begins as US auto workers demand fair pay in first-ever joint action

General Motors assembly workers outside the GM Powertrain Flint Engine plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Michigan. Reuters

In a historic move, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has initiated coordinated strikes at three major automobile manufacturing plants in the United States.

The simultaneous action against General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis marks the first time in the UAW's history that they have taken such collective action.



The UAW strikes are currently limited to three assembly plants - a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri, a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit, and a Jeep plant run by Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio.

Approximately 12,700 workers have participated initially, emphasising their demands for substantial wage increases, seeking a 36% raise over four years.

President Joe Biden has extended his support to the striking workers, dispatching aides to help resolve the impasse and stressing the need for the Big 3 automakers to share their substantial profits with their workforce.

While the UAW strikes have caused disruption in the automakers' operations, it is noteworthy that the UAW's strategy is a departure from its historical approach of negotiating separately with each automaker. The new tactic, led by UAW President Shawn Fain, aims to maximise the impact on the industry and recover concessions made by workers in previous decades.

The demands for fair compensation are rooted in past struggles, as auto industry workers faced wage cuts and benefit reductions following the 2008 financial crisis, despite the subsequent profitability of the companies involved.

These UAW strikes, affecting a fraction of the 150,000-strong auto workers' union, may expand if the companies fail to improve their offers. The outcome of these strikes will likely influence the future of both the union and the US auto industry, particularly as the industry undergoes a significant transition towards electric vehicles.

President Biden's commitment to supporting organised labour, combined with the challenges posed by the UAW strikes, will play a pivotal role in the upcoming presidential election, testing his reputation as a union-friendly leader.