UK incredibly grateful to Prince Harry, says minister

UK's Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer paid tribute to Prince Harry and "a legacy he can be proud of with the Invictus Games."



"The nation is incredibly grateful to him," said the minister while speaking to the media.

Mercer's remarks came after he joined Prince Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in Germany at sitting volleyball final.



The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry for military personnel wounded in action.



Harry arrived in Germany after a brief stay in the UK for the WellChild Awards and Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary.

Meghan Markle joined him in Germany as she arrived solo. The couple's children remained in the US as they attended the games.