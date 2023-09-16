 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Irina Shayk sports scary black eye on runway during London Fashion Week

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Irina Shayk is currently dating Tom Brady, but reportedly looking to settle with Bradley Cooper
Irina Shayk is currently dating Tom Brady, but reportedly looking to settle with Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk made a striking appearance at the Mowalola SS24 show during London Fashion Week.

On the runway, the 37-year-old supermodel sported a fake black eye as a unique accessory, opening the show in various ensembles.

Her jet-black hair was loosely styled around her shoulders as she showcased different looks, including a grey sleeveless blouse paired with a matching long skirt.

Another standout outfit featured an oversized 2Pac T-shirt paired with thigh-high neon blue boots. Irina's captivating presence didn't require any additional jewelry as she commanded attention with her striking gaze.

The runway show coincided with a party hosted by Bradley Cooper's ex, attended by notable guests like Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

Shayk, who is currently dating retired NFL star Tom Brady, was previously in a relationship with Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to sources, Brady isn't bothered by Irina's close relationship with her other A-list ex, Cooper, with whom she shares custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

Although Irina and Bradley dated from 2015 to 2019 and welcomed Lea in 2017, they never married but have peacefully co-parented their daughter. They even recently enjoyed a vacation in Italy together.

Recent reports suggest that the 5'10" runway model is looking to settle down with the Maestro star in the future.

More From Entertainment:

Russell Brand ‘absolutely refutes’ serious allegations ahead of media expose in UK

Russell Brand ‘absolutely refutes’ serious allegations ahead of media expose in UK
Princess Diana continues to ‘haunt’ King Charles

Princess Diana continues to ‘haunt’ King Charles
Khloé Kardashian recreates Britney Spears’ Pepsi interview in new TikTok video – Watch

Khloé Kardashian recreates Britney Spears’ Pepsi interview in new TikTok video – Watch

Kylie Jenner new beau Timothée Chalamet refuses to appear on ‘The Kardashians’ video

Kylie Jenner new beau Timothée Chalamet refuses to appear on ‘The Kardashians’
UK incredibly grateful to Prince Harry, says minister video

UK incredibly grateful to Prince Harry, says minister

Ben Affleck lacks strength to stand up to Jennifer Lopez as she ‘micromanages’ him

Ben Affleck lacks strength to stand up to Jennifer Lopez as she ‘micromanages’ him
Meghan Markle rubs shoulders with top military generals

Meghan Markle rubs shoulders with top military generals

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle unfair comparison reminds fans of Princess Diana, Fergie era

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle unfair comparison reminds fans of Princess Diana, Fergie era
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned yet again over Netflix deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned yet again over Netflix deal
Millie Bobby Brown shares insight on wedding planning with ‘very involved’ Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shares insight on wedding planning with ‘very involved’ Jake Bongiovi

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's unexpected WWE comeback welcomed by John Cena

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's unexpected WWE comeback welcomed by John Cena
Justin Bieber reflects on Diddy's rejection of his 'trash' song at age 14

Justin Bieber reflects on Diddy's rejection of his 'trash' song at age 14