Irina Shayk sports scary black eye on runway during London Fashion Week

Irina Shayk is currently dating Tom Brady, but reportedly looking to settle with Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk made a striking appearance at the Mowalola SS24 show during London Fashion Week.

On the runway, the 37-year-old supermodel sported a fake black eye as a unique accessory, opening the show in various ensembles.

Her jet-black hair was loosely styled around her shoulders as she showcased different looks, including a grey sleeveless blouse paired with a matching long skirt.

Another standout outfit featured an oversized 2Pac T-shirt paired with thigh-high neon blue boots. Irina's captivating presence didn't require any additional jewelry as she commanded attention with her striking gaze.

The runway show coincided with a party hosted by Bradley Cooper's ex, attended by notable guests like Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

Shayk, who is currently dating retired NFL star Tom Brady, was previously in a relationship with Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to sources, Brady isn't bothered by Irina's close relationship with her other A-list ex, Cooper, with whom she shares custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

Although Irina and Bradley dated from 2015 to 2019 and welcomed Lea in 2017, they never married but have peacefully co-parented their daughter. They even recently enjoyed a vacation in Italy together.

Recent reports suggest that the 5'10" runway model is looking to settle down with the Maestro star in the future.