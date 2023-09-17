 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy cozy NYC date night: Blossoming relationship

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a low-key evening on their latest date night in New York City.

The 27-year-old Kardashian star opted for a chic yet comfortable outfit, wearing classic black straight-legged pants paired with a gray crewneck sweater adorned with delicate flowers. Completing her look, she sported black loafers, carried a sizable tan-colored bag, and shielded her eyes behind stylish sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, chose a laid-back style with light-wash denim jeans featuring frayed edges. He paired these with a white button-down shirt layered over a white T-shirt and capped off the ensemble with a backwards-worn blue baseball cap.

Since rumors of their relationship first surfaced in February, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have frequently been seen together. Their outings have included attending a Met Gala afterparty, going horseback riding, and making appearances at Coachella.

Their public display of affection escalated last month during a Drake concert in Los Angeles, where photos captured Jenner leaning in to embrace the musician, placing her hands on his face, while Bad Bunny reciprocated by wrapping his arms around her waist, all while enjoying the music.

The couple even ventured on a romantic vacation to Idaho recently, where they showcased their love for each other. A source shared with PEOPLE that they appeared deeply in love and very committed during the getaway.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this week, the Grammy winner discussed relationship milestones. When asked about his relationship with Jenner, he chose not to provide any specific details, stating that he had no obligation to clarify his private life to anyone.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Puerto Rican star expressed his desire to enhance his English language skills, seemingly hinting at doing so for someone special. Although he has no immediate plans to create English-language music, he mentioned actively working on improving his fluency by using the language more frequently.

