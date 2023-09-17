 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry despite Invictus speech snub

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle stood by her husband Prince Harry as he had an emotional moment after delivering speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, proved to be a doting wife even though Harry snubbed her during his speech and did not throw praises at her like he usually does in his public speeches.

In photos making rounds on the internet, the Suits alum could be seen comforting Harry, the Duke of Sussex, following his speech, during which he visibly held back his tears.

A body language expert also analyzed Meghan’s body language while Harry was on-stage to speak with the crowd, she said, "It was a very different performance from Harry and Meghan as a couple tonight, with Harry’s brief appearance on stage but no speech or stage appearance from Meghan.”

"He seemed to be projecting a more low-key profile with gestures and poses of humility, even sitting with his hands between his legs and his head bowed as he was called out from the stage,” Judi James told The Mirror.

The body language expert continued: "His emotions looked strong, but Meghan took a pose of solid support and energy beside him in the audience, clapping, dancing, hugging and high-clapping through the entire ceremony.

"Her facial expression said it all as she watched his emotional speech on stage, clapping and smiling up at him and clearly egging him on proudly,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Simone Biles shares snaps from Chicago trip to support husband Jonathan Owens in Packers game

Simone Biles shares snaps from Chicago trip to support husband Jonathan Owens in Packers game
Khloé Kardashian shares adorable photo of son Tatum: ‘My baby’

Khloé Kardashian shares adorable photo of son Tatum: ‘My baby’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner caught up in 'bitter' child custody: Insider

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner caught up in 'bitter' child custody: Insider
Jennifer Garner enjoys a relaxed day out with son Samuel in Brentwood

Jennifer Garner enjoys a relaxed day out with son Samuel in Brentwood
Prince Harry appears to shade Royal family during Invictus Games closing speech

Prince Harry appears to shade Royal family during Invictus Games closing speech
Prince Harry close to tears during Invictus Games closing speech amid Royal family snub video

Prince Harry close to tears during Invictus Games closing speech amid Royal family snub
Princess Maria-Olympia, goddaughter of King Charles, faces heartbreak

Princess Maria-Olympia, goddaughter of King Charles, faces heartbreak
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoy a glamorous girls' night out in NYC

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoy a glamorous girls' night out in NYC
Billie Eilish electrifies Atlanta with grand finale of 'Happier Than Ever' world tour

Billie Eilish electrifies Atlanta with grand finale of 'Happier Than Ever' world tour
Russell Brand sexual assault case: London police asks victims 'to come forward'

Russell Brand sexual assault case: London police asks victims 'to come forward'
David Beckham drops gushing tribute for ‘brother’ Marc Anthony: ‘We laugh as one’

David Beckham drops gushing tribute for ‘brother’ Marc Anthony: ‘We laugh as one’
Britney Spears reignites wild fan theories by deleting Instagram AGAIN

Britney Spears reignites wild fan theories by deleting Instagram AGAIN