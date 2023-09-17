Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry despite Invictus speech snub

File Footage

Meghan Markle stood by her husband Prince Harry as he had an emotional moment after delivering speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, proved to be a doting wife even though Harry snubbed her during his speech and did not throw praises at her like he usually does in his public speeches.

In photos making rounds on the internet, the Suits alum could be seen comforting Harry, the Duke of Sussex, following his speech, during which he visibly held back his tears.

A body language expert also analyzed Meghan’s body language while Harry was on-stage to speak with the crowd, she said, "It was a very different performance from Harry and Meghan as a couple tonight, with Harry’s brief appearance on stage but no speech or stage appearance from Meghan.”

"He seemed to be projecting a more low-key profile with gestures and poses of humility, even sitting with his hands between his legs and his head bowed as he was called out from the stage,” Judi James told The Mirror.

The body language expert continued: "His emotions looked strong, but Meghan took a pose of solid support and energy beside him in the audience, clapping, dancing, hugging and high-clapping through the entire ceremony.

"Her facial expression said it all as she watched his emotional speech on stage, clapping and smiling up at him and clearly egging him on proudly,” she added.