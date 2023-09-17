 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Prince Harry warned its ‘crunch time’: ‘Needs to give it his all’

Prince Harry warned its ‘crunch time’: ‘Needs to give it his all’

Prince Harry has just been issued a dire warning about this ‘fresh start amid fresh starts’ he is attempting to have after Heart of Invictus.

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation arose one Ms Elser started to say, “This is the Harry that the duke and duchess need to remind the world exists, to supplant plonker Harry and his puckery filial whingeing with the image of Harry as a compassionate, devoted and selfless doer.”

Not to mention, “Invictus could, especially for Harry, change all of this.”

Because “it could constitute a fresh start after a few years of attempted fresh starts.”

With all this in the pipeline, Ms Elser also admitted “It’s crunch time for the Sussexes and based on what we are seeing, it looks like the duke and duchess are gearing up to give it their all.”

“It’s fightback time, one sorry ducal hip-shaking go at dancing to Run the World (Girls) at a time.”

