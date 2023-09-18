Donald Trump says his instincts led him to believe about election fraud

Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand summit at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington, DC on September 15, 2023. — AFP

Despite facing a number of criminal cases for his alleged misconduct in subverting the 2020 presidential elections and influencing the officials to change the results, former US President Donald Trump said that he was behind the decision to promulgate poll fraud on the conclusions based on "his instincts".

Donald Trump also asserted that he rejected the opinion of his lawyers because he did not respect them.

During his interview with the NBC News Meet the Press, Trump while reiterating his false claims about election rigging said: "It was my decision," stating further that he relied heavily upon his own "instincts in coming to that conclusion."

The actor-turned-politician is facing four indictments in a number of cases that include paying hush money to an adult film star, provoking people on his false claims of rigged elections leading to the January 6, 2021, riots, retaining classified documents after leaving the Oval Office and election interference and criminal racketeering to overturn the election results in the state of Georgia.

While lashing out at his opponents, the 77-year-old remarked that he is dealing with the current people of the US, repeating his mantra that he is always working to make America great.

Talking about his criminal charges, he termed them Biden-indictments, referring to President Joe Biden, whom is he accused of behind his legal troubles. He said that such treatment is only done in banana republics and third-world countries.

The billionaire continued to claim that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

Speaking about the former Attorney General William Barr, who conveyed to him that he was defeated in the polls, he noted: "I listened to some people. Guys like Bill Barr, who was a stiff, but he wasn't there at the time. But he didn't do his job because he was afraid."

Donald Trump had pleaded not guilty to all the criminal charges and denied all the allegations. He also regarded the cases as a witch hunt and political interference.